Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 21,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,879,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
