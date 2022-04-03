Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 21,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,879,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

