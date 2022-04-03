Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Head-To-Head Review

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -20.20%

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.85 $642.99 million $2.62 8.13 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 48.20 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amkor Technology and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.47%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

