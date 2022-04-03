nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

nCino stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

