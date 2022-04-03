Neal A. Shear Sells 10,318 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.