Neblio Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Neblio has a market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $145,263.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108508 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00018216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,100,332 coins and its circulating supply is 18,859,589 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

