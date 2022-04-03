Needham & Company LLC Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $27.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

