Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.