Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26. Nephros has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.