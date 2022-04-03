Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Nestree has a total market cap of $93.85 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.78 or 0.99907228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028423 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002454 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010314 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

