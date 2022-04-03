Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

