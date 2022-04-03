Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $935.12 million and $33.62 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.42 or 0.07533198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,209.52 or 0.99788860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046658 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 969,241,313 coins and its circulating supply is 969,240,714 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

