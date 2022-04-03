New Capital Management LP Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 94,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

