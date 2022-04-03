New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

