New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYC stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New York City REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.