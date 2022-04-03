New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,446 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

