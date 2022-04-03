New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 253,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 128,543 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT opened at $92.74 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.