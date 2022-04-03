New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Universal by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

