New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.