New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

