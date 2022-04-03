New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

