New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,194,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.