Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

