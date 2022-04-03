Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.87

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$103.87 and last traded at C$103.47, with a volume of 174973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.01 billion and a PE ratio of 56.73.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.
Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
