News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 1,609,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,494. News has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in News by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $89,330,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

