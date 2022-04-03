NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.20

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 234041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

