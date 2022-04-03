NFTLootBox One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,030.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

