Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 74,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 144,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

NSANY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

