NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 30,800 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

