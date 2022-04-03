NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.13 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Vontier stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

