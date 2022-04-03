NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $980,000 in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

