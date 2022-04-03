NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,805 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.03 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

