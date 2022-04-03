NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 22,800 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Livent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

LTHM opened at $27.46 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,373.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

