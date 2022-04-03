NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BOX by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.