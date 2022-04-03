NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

NYSE PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.75.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

