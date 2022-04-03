NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 16,900 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Matson by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Matson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 797.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $2,137,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE MATX opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

