NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

