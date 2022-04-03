NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 90,886 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,886 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

