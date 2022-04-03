Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 916,452 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.58.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

