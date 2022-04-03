Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.5 days.

Shares of NMEHF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

About Nomura Real Estate (Get Rating)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

