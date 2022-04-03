Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.5 days.
Shares of NMEHF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.
About Nomura Real Estate (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.