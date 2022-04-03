Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,193. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

