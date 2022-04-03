Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 735,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

