Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
