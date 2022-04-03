Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

