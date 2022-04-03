NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

