Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Trading Up 49,900%

Shares of Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Rating) were up 49,900% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

