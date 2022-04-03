Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $204.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVAX opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. Novavax has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.