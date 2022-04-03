Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $204.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. Novavax has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

