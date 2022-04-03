NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 624,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

