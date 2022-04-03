NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NOW by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369,223 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NOW by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

DNOW stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

