NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Contrast

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRG Energy and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.34 $2.19 billion $8.93 4.30 Heliogen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 8.10% 64.00% 8.17% Heliogen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 1 1 2.75 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

NRG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

