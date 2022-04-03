Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 661,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

