Nuco.cloud Hits Market Cap of $939,351.44 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $939,351.44 and $15,572.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.22 or 0.07529095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.93 or 1.00219804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

